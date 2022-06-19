Insider Buying: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Acquires $618,621.99 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 32,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $618,621.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Brad Gerstner purchased 98,500 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $1,997,580.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Brad Gerstner purchased 51,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $2,004,810.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Brad Gerstner purchased 82,683 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $3,103,092.99.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Brad Gerstner purchased 25,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.45 per share, with a total value of $1,011,250.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Brad Gerstner purchased 135,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $5,208,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brad Gerstner bought 104,200 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $4,086,724.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Brad Gerstner bought 175,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $6,707,750.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Brad Gerstner bought 140,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $5,089,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CFLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,452,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,087,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Confluent by 2,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

