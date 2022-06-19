Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Sells $2,536,591.50 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 117,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $2,536,591.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,475,187 shares in the company, valued at $268,216,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talos Energy alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 127,053 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,059.71.

On Friday, June 10th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 100,438 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $2,375,358.70.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 160,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $3,526,400.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 137,506 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $3,060,883.56.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 131,673 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,812,535.28.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 124,352 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $2,403,724.16.

On Monday, May 16th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 48,498 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $930,191.64.

On Monday, May 9th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,900 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $55,274.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 11,800 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $224,554.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $161,111.52.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $18.61 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Talos Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Talos Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Talos Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TALO. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.