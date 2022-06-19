Richard Dufresne Sells 5,000 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total value of C$562,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$662,270.09.

L stock opened at C$109.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$114.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$107.47. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52-week low of C$74.36 and a 52-week high of C$119.58.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.0399996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

L has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$112.50.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

