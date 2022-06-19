Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Trading Up 33.3%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating) was up 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 262,282 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 118,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$51.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.
Red Pine Exploration Company Profile (CVE:RPX)
