Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.02

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 84995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Ajinomoto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AJINY)
