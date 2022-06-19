Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Trading Down 7.9%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.12. 71,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 469,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $1,408,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,002 shares of company stock worth $10,386,857. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

