Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.92

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 41836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.4046 per share. This represents a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is 40.74%.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

