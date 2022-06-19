Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading 32% Higher

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) shares traded up 32% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. 183,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 51,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$42.84 million and a P/E ratio of -19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile (CVE:BRO)

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

