Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading 32% Higher

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) shares traded up 32% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. 183,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 51,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$42.84 million and a P/E ratio of -19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.51.
Barksdale Resources Company Profile (CVE:BRO)
Read More
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.