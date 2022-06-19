Insider Buying: Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Senior Officer Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sam Anidjar bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$380,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$380,700.

ENGH opened at C$26.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.08. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 1 year low of C$23.96 and a 1 year high of C$64.42. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Several analysts have commented on ENGH shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

