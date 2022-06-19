Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.02

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 603602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $906.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.74%.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $25,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Premier Financial by 982.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Premier Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Premier Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.