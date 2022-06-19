Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Sells $400,040.00 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,906.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 154.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,164.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,266.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,777.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

