Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.91

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 2078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $928.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.83.
About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)
