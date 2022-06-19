Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.91

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 2078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $928.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.83.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

