L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.88

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 2226207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €157.27 ($163.83) to €160.91 ($167.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €138.18 ($143.94) to €145.45 ($151.52) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €168.18 ($175.19) to €170.00 ($177.08) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

