Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Sells C$394,000.00 in Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total transaction of C$394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,941,523.

Robert Berthold Espey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.25, for a total transaction of C$382,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total transaction of C$215,550.00.

PKI stock opened at C$33.79 on Friday. Parkland Co. has a one year low of C$31.18 and a one year high of C$41.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 42.08.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 3.3400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.17.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

