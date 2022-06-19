DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.74

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.74 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 103067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). DENSO had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DENSO Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.