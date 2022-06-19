DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.74

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOYGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.74 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 103067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). DENSO had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DENSO Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

