Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 64269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on KCDMY shares. UBS Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC cut Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 5.32%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.63%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

