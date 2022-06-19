SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading 12.1% Higher

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) traded up 12.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.02. 202,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,382,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America raised SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.53 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower in the third quarter worth approximately $557,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the third quarter worth approximately $752,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in SunPower by 201.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 9.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

