Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.38

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 1971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 5.57%.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

