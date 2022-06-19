Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.51

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 79561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10.
Terumo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)
