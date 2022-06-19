Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.51

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 79561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10.

Terumo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

