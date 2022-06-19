GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $89.30

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.30 and last traded at $92.40, with a volume of 3706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.69.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

