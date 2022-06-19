Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $69.83 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.36.

