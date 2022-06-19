Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.71.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

