SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150,070 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after buying an additional 209,815 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $275,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $2,491,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

KIE stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

