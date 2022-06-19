Barclays PLC Grows Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 445,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB opened at $32.23 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.83%.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Kontoor Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.