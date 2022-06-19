Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,804 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,684,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,240,000 after purchasing an additional 396,562 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 121,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $14.28 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 363.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

