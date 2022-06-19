Barclays PLC Acquires 128,800 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 137.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 635,468 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 193,262 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 41.41 and a current ratio of 41.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.36%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

