Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,004 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of AMG opened at $115.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.38 and a 52-week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

