Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys New Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNOV. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,692,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 164,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNOV opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.