Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

NYSE:ITW opened at $178.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.33 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.