Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,005 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 620,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 138,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $751,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $70.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.33. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $97.17.

