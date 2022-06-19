First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,817 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,991,000 after buying an additional 1,008,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,905,000 after acquiring an additional 301,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,237,000 after purchasing an additional 90,290 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 951,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in First Bancorp by 102.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 692,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 350,454 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.17.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $44,555.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,949.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.