FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 402.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,669 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 617,721 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth $10,091,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 168,547 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 120,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 65,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DNB Markets cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. SEB Equities lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

FLEX LNG stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $33.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.46%.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

