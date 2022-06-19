Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $600,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

