Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,699 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 59,927 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 514.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $1,177,725.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,858.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $347,071.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $1,572,101. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

