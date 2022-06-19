Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

NYSE VSTO opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.