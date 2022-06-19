Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 45,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 618.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IFV opened at $17.76 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

