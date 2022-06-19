Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,480,000 after purchasing an additional 401,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 190,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

