Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 119 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $114.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

