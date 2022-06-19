Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 3,324 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.39 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

