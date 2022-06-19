Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000.

Get Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January alerts:

Shares of TSJA stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.