Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ASML were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,978,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $813.50.

Shares of ASML opened at $473.35 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $461.85 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $559.78 and its 200-day moving average is $648.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

