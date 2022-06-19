Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,456.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,470.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,305.06. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $1,756.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $23.00 dividend. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

