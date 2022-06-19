Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.