Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.06% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

SIL opened at $28.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.