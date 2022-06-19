Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $565,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.66.

