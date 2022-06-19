Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 3,479 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 530.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 431.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 387.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $64.32.

