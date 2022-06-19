Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Anthem by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $444.32 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.41.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

