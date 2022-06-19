Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CION. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,546,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 313,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CION Investment news, Director Robert A. Breakstone purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Gatto purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,209.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,360 shares of company stock worth $301,129. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $481.88 million and a PE ratio of 7.62.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 47.28%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

