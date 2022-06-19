Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Cut by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.12.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.33. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

