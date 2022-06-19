Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Southern were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,909 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,360,000 after acquiring an additional 758,323 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $49,357,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $45,314,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,816,000 after acquiring an additional 627,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $65.39 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,331 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,999 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

